Via Reuters headline:

Trading volume of ETFs tracking China's blue-chip CSI 300 index surge in suspected state-backed buying

On the day that China told us how great its all going to be due to all the new policies, there is no way stock markets would be allowed to fall. Why do all the conspiracy folks go to convoluted lengths to uncover manipulation when its obvious and right in your face from China so very often?

Rhetorical question, but comments welcome.