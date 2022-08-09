Taiwan's foreign minister says China's military exercises near the country have hindered one of the busiest routes shipping routes in the world.
- says the Chinese drills are preparation for an invasion of Taiwan
- drills a gross violation of international law
- Taiwan has the right to maintain relationships with other countries
- Taiwan has the right to participate in the international community
- Chin is targeting Taiwan at present but its ambitions go beyond Taiwan
This is in relation to the Chinese military retaliating against the visit to Taiwan by a US member of Congress (Pelosi).