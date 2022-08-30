A trade via TD, short CHF/JPY. From the note:

We add a short CHFJPY trade to our FX model portfolio

entering at 143.05

targeting 136

stop loss at 147.25

TD citing:

CHF is now the most overbought G10 currency - by a significant margin. ... TD's positioning framework .... CHF sits in the 97th percentile over the past 6m

JPY sits in the 4th percentile

At current levels of the US 10y, CHFJPY should be trading around 136

MRSI's trading weights have a strong CHFJPY sell signal, reflecting its short CHF and long JPY bias. MRSI is short CHF on 7 of the 12 factors while long JPY on six factors. CHF scores poorly on carry, equity, risk, growth, positioning, terms of trade, and yield curve.