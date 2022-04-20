The gold price dipped further on Tuesday, but TD see supportive factors for it. In brief from a longer note:
- The potential for a protracted war in Ukraine simultaneously raises both geopolitical uncertainty and inflation risks, fueling demand for the yellow metal as a safe haven.
- This trend has also likely been exacerbated by the concurrent decline in global equity and bond prices, which is consistent with fears that Treasuries may be less potent havens in a higher-inflation regime.
- While the Fed is signaling its intent to combat inflation by reaching policy neutrality by year-end, and starting an aggressive QT regime, outflows from gold markets have been scarce as participants are happy to retain some optionality against the Fed's stated plan amid growth concerns.
