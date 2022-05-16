Newsquawk's US Market Open: Mixed trade amid conflicting China drivers & multiple geopolitical updates

Full Note

European bourses are mixed, Euro Stoxx 50 -0.6%, following a similar APAC session with impetus from Shanghai's reopening offset by activity data and geopolitics

Stateside, futures are lower across the board, ES -0.4%, with the NQ marginally lagging as yields lift; Fed's Williams due later before Powell on Tuesday

Sweden & Finland are moving forward with NATO bids, with Russia pushing back against this; no progress expected today on the EU's 6th sanctions package

EUR lifted amid commentary from Villeroy on the currency, with the DXY outpacing peers but lower overall amid the Single Currencies weight

EGBs slip on Villeroy, periphery hit further with the China data weighing while USTs are contained and the curve marginally flatter

WTI and Brent are pressured and torn between the aforementioned China factors amid geopolitical risk/news; Wheat bolstered by India's export ban

Looking ahead, highlights include NY Fed Manufacturing, Speeches from Fed’s Williams, BoE's Bailey, Ramsden, Haskel & Saunders