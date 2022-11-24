US markets will be closed today in observance of Turkey Day and they will also observe early closures tomorrow as well. Typically, the day after Thanksgiving also counts as a bank holiday of sorts since most people will take the day off. As such, liquidity conditions will be much thinner amid a lack of market activity and interest.

Considering that we are now possibly seeing the dollar fall back as its recent recovery gets halted, that might make for a tricky end to the week. Just be wary that we could get exacerbated market moves amid sapped liquidity and as always, the technicals are your best friend in trying to manage trading risk during times like these.

In terms of economic data, there won't be any notable releases in the US for the next two days. As such, that won't give much else for market players to work with besides the holiday-thin trading sentiment.

