The S&P 500 continued to break through the August 2022 high after a soft CPI kneecapped Fed hike expectations for tomorrow:

S&P 500 +0.7%

Nasdaq Comp +0.8%

Russell 2000 +1.2%

DJIA +0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.3%

The Russell 2000 has much further to go to get back to the 2023 highs, let alone the August 2022 highs. That's due, in part, to its large weighting in regional banks.