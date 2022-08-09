To start the US trading session the EUR is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is mixed.

  • Gold is little changed
  • Oil is higher
  • US yields are higher as are European benchmark yields

US stocks are a little lower

  • Dow is down -18 points After yesterday''s 29.07 point rise
  • S&P is down -13 points after yesterday's -5.15 point decline
  • Nasdaq is down -85 points after yesterday's -13.10 point decline

The video above is a review of the markets, and preview of the technicals for the major currency pairs for the day which outlines the bias and levels in play.

The strongest to weakest of the major currency pairs