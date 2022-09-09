The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is resonating across the world and is saddening news for many. She is the longest-reining monarch in British history and she has lived through the trials and times of the past century. From bearing witness to WWII into the times where technology has taken over the very lives of humanity, she has been a towering figure over the many decades.

As disheartening as the news is, it does not have much bearings on financial markets in general. The UK will now observe a 10-day mourning period in which the Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her passing i.e. 18 September. That will be on a Sunday, but there is no confirmation yet of whether or not the following Monday will observe a holiday in replacement for the UK.