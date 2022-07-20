Truss Sunak PM

Penny Mordaunt has been eliminated in the race to be the next UK Prime Minister. It will come down to Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss.

  • Sunak 137
  • Truss 113
  • Mordaunt 105

This week's head-to-head poll had Truss comfortably ahead of Sunak. The vote now goes to public members of the party and will take about 7 weeks.

This was largely expected but the next phase of the race will be interesting as both candidates try to frame themselves and each other. Truss voted to leave the EU while Sunak voted to remain. Among party membership, that's a liability for him.

