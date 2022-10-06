As usual, when I fill in for Justin on the European Desk, I try and pull in some favours and provide you guys with some premium content, and my friend Andrea Paltry has permitted me to share today's NatGasWeather.com Daily Report

It's well worth checking out if you have an interest in energy markets

Full Report

7-Day Weather Summary (Oct 6-12): Much of the US will be comfortable today w/highs of 60s to 80s besides hotter 90s California and Southwest deserts and cooler 50s across the N. Plains.

An early season cool shot will exit the N. Plains and sweep across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast Fri-Sun w/showers and chilly lows of upper 20s to 40s.

Much of the US will again be comfortable next week as highs of 60s to 80s again rule most areas besides the cool N. Plains.