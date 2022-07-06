The always awesome morning note from Newsquawk

5 Things You Need to Know

  • APAC stocks were mostly negative with risk appetite sapped by headwinds from the global growth concerns
  • DXY was rangebound and took a breather from the prior day’s outperformance, EUR/USD remained lacklustre, and USD/JPY retreated
  • 10yr USTs mildly pulled back but held on to most of the prior day’s gains and Bunds stalled overnight but with the downside limited
  • Crude futures nursed some of the prior day's near-record slump; WTI traded on both sides of USD 100/bbl overnight
  • UK Chancellor Sunak and UK Health Minister Javid announced their resignations; UK PM Johnson reportedly plans to stay on