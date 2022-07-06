The always awesome morning note from Newsquawk

Full Note

5 Things You Need to Know

APAC stocks were mostly negative with risk appetite sapped by headwinds from the global growth concerns

DXY was rangebound and took a breather from the prior day’s outperformance, EUR/USD remained lacklustre, and USD/JPY retreated

10yr USTs mildly pulled back but held on to most of the prior day’s gains and Bunds stalled overnight but with the downside limited

Crude futures nursed some of the prior day's near-record slump; WTI traded on both sides of USD 100/bbl overnight

UK Chancellor Sunak and UK Health Minister Javid announced their resignations; UK PM Johnson reportedly plans to stay on