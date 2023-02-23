Team Newsquawk with the morning report goodies.

Full Note

Key Points

APAC stocks lacked firm direction with price action mostly rangebound amid the mixed US close and with Japanese markets closed.

FOMC minutes noted a few participants favoured a 50bps hike and all agreed more rate hikes are needed.

European equity futures are indicative of a higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 +0.4% after the cash market closed down 0.2% yesterday.

DXY is a touch softer but maintaining 104 status, support in EUR/USD at 1.06 held, AUD and NZD outperform, USD/JPY capped by 135.

Looking ahead, highlights include EZ CPI (Final), US GDP/PCE Q4 (2nd Estimate), IJC Japanese CPI, CBRT Policy Announcement, Speeches from Fed's Bostic & Daly, BoE's Cunliffe & Mann, Supply from US.