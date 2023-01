Shares of Tesla bounced late in 2022 on hopes that tax loss selling was done but today the company reported Q4 deliveries that were notably below consensus. That's sparked worries about both demand and execution as Elon Musk remains AWOL and spending his time tweeting.

The company delivered 405,278 vehicles vs. Wall Street projections of 431,117.

Shares are down 9.3% today and scarcely above the December low.

The selling in Tesla is dragging down the entire index after a solid start.