Reserve Bank of New Zealand announcement, just noting this if anyone wants to print it out and stick it the fridge.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua today announced the remaining 2023 dates for releasing its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), Monetary Policy Review (MPR) decisions and the six-monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR). The new dates cover the period from August 2023 to February 2024.

The release dates for 2022 and the first half of 2023 remain unchanged.