The major US indices are closing near session lows, and in the process is extending the losing streaks:

A look at the closing numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average down -464.87 points or -1.38% at 33131.77
  • S&P index down -79.28 points or -1.84% at 4225.49
  • NASDAQ index down -344.02 points or -2.57% at 13037.50
  • Russell 2000 down -36.08 points or -1.82% at 1944.092

Some of the big losers today included:

  • Rackspace -12.81%
  • AirBNB -9.2%
  • Rivian, -7.79%
  • Tesla, -7.0%
  • Moderna, -6.37%
  • Beyond Meat, -6.21%
  • Snowflake, -5.65%
  • United Airlines -5.33%
  • Roblox, -5.19%
  • Zoom, -5.14%

Within the Dow 30:

  • Cisco -3.3%
  • Microsoft -2.59%
  • Apple -2.59%
  • salesforce -2.42%
  • Visa -2.4% Home Depot -2.39%
  • Caterpillar -2.38%
  • J.P. Morgan -2.04%
  • Honeywell -1.97%

The pain to the downside continues especially for the NASDAQ stocks