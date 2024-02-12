The Super Bowl was rigged and so are the Federal Reserve and capital markets so there's no need to even follow along at the this point, right?

For the rest of us, today's economic calendar is a bit of a dud. That's fine after a Super Bowl that went late last night and so far markets appear to be cooperating to deliver a quiet one, at least in FX.

The New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations is the highlight today at 11 am ET. The prior version saw one-year inflation expectations fall to the lowest since Jan 2021.

Aside from that it will all be about central bank talk today with the ECB's Lane, de Cos and Cipollone on the calendar. For the Fed, we get Bowman, Barkin (who spoke on Friday) and Kashkari. And for the BOE, it's Bailey at 1 pm ET.

Expect more talk about watching data and looking for more confidence that inflation is falling.