It's going to be another day centered on the risk mood for the most part while in FX, traders will have to digest the post-Fed musings as Powell & co. leans more hawkishly yesterday.

It wasn't much but it was enough to get markets riled up on the prospects of a rate hike at every meeting potentially.

The dollar continues to keep in good stead with EUR/USD closing in on support near 1.1200. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is testing waters below the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.3455 with 1.3400 in focus next.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also breaching past support at 0.7100 to 0.7070 and there isn't much in the way of a further drop towards 0.7000 next. Adding to that, NZD/USD is down 0.7% to near 0.6600 and there isn't much support as well for the pair through to 0.6500.

That all points to some potential for the dollar to run more rampant in the sessions ahead.

Besides that, stocks will be a key area to watch with US futures pointing lower again now. The S&P 500 chart is one to pay attention to as mentioned earlier here.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.