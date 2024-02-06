US Treasury Secretary Yellen is on a wires saying:

US budget does not need to be balanced to be on a fiscally sustainable path

Critical to reduce deficits to stay on fiscally sustainable path

We are not looking for a capital increase at World Bank at this time.

US is strongly opposed to World Bank lending to China

as a some concerns about commercial real estate. FSOC ( Financial Stability Oversight Council) is quite focused on it.

is quite focused on it. Refinancing of real estate loans amid high vacancies will put a lot of stress on property owners

there may be some financial institutions that are quite stressed by commercial real estate issues

The KRE ETF (regional bank ETF), is down -0.78% in trading today. Although the price is down sharply over the last week or so of the trading, it remains above its 100-day moving average at $45.91. The low price today reached $46.89.

Speaking of the U.S. Treasury, they will auction $54 billion of three-year notes at 1 PM ET today. That will be followed by auctions fo 10 and 30 year coupon issues tomorrow and on Thursday. The US auction - depending on demand - influence rates and other unusual instruments including Forex, and stock markets. Generally speaking, an auction that is not well received by investors both domestically and internationally, will lead to a backup in rates, lower stock prices and a higher dollar, and vice versa