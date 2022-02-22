According to a witness,

  • a convoy of more than 100 trucks with soldiers has been seen on its way towards Ukrainian border and Russia's Belgorad region.

Meanwhile, EUs Von Der Leyen says:

  • crisis shows the EU to dependent on Russian gas, must diversify suppliers and massively invest in renewables
  • if Russian continues escalation we are ready to take further action
  • will make it as difficult as possible for crime one to pursue aggressive policies
  • On Nordstream 2, German government is absolutely right

Biden is scheduled to speak at 1 PM ET where he is expected to address sanctions.

