The US Presidential election is not until November next year, but jockeying for position is starting.

Trump is the frontrunner, easily, he is way out ahead, amongst Republican hopefuls, despite his imminent arrest:

Trump on Fox TV promised huge new taxes:

reaffirmed his idea of a universal tariff, taxing all goods from foreign producers by a certain amount upon import

“I think when companies come in and they dump their products in the United States, they should pay, automatically, let’s say, a 10% tax,"

"That money would be used to pay off debt. It's a massive amount of money even at 10%."

"The other thing I want to have is a matching tax"

More here.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, he's looking for another round.