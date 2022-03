Initial reports pegged this at Magnitude 6 but the latest from NHK puts it at 7.3, which could cause some real damage.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake in a similar region last year left at least 1 person dead and 186 injured along with damages in excess of $1.3.

The 2011 Fukushima disaster came after a 9.0 magnitude quake.

There are reported power outages in parts of Tokyo.