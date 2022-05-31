I posted yesterday, and again earlier today, on US President Biden to meet with Federal Reserve Chair Powell. What I didn't mention is that US Treasury Secretary Yellen will be in the meeting between Biden and Powell. Which is good, at least the meeting will probably get something done then.

Biden has a busy meeting schedule Tuesday, 31 May 2022, including:

11:00am — with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

1:15pm — Meeting with Fed Chair Powell and US Treasury Secretary Yellen to discuss “top economic priority: addressing inflation.”

3:00pm — Meeting with South Korean boy band BTS, to address anti-Asian hate crimes & discrimination.

GMT times are 1500 GMT, 1715 GMT, 1900 GMT resepctively.

Yellen was Powell's predecessor as Chair of the Federal Reserve.