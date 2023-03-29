Via a note issued by analysts in UBS' Shanghai office, a snippet:

  • “In the near term, the market correction offers a good buying opportunity
  • Together with a valuation re-rating, we think this would drive considerable market upside
  • We tactically favour sectors that benefit from increased macro and industry policy support, and sectors with marginal fundamental improvements but historically low valuations”

ie UBS like consumer stocks

  • leisure, appliances and food and beverage firms
  • recovery in the services sector and activity by small and medium-sized companies will underpin household incomes, and the release of excess savings will support consumption
shanghai composite 30 March 2023