UBS on the headwinds for gold (UBS refer to these as 'short-term'):

  • surprisingly resilient US economic data & concerns over the Federal Reserve’s likely response
  • fed fund futures ... markets are pricing roughly even chances of another rate hike by November
  • has pushed both nominal and real US yields higher, adding to dollar strength and undermining gold’s near-term appeal

UBS say these factors don't erode the portfolio case for gold, and that "Higher gold prices are delayed, not canceled."

  • the next potential leg up in prices will in part be driven by an anticipated revival in demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
  • A rise in ETF gold buying typically occurs just ahead of a US easing cycle—the timing of which we anticipate will become clearer by year-end as we get more data and the Fed decisions are behind us.
  • Gold has also historically performed well when the USD softens, and we see another round of dollar weakness over the next 6–12 months.
  • Gold still looks attractive to us as a longer-term portfolio hedge—especially in the context of an uncertain global growth outlook, volatile equity market dynamics, and unsettled geopolitics.

And conclude:

  • So, with US recession risks now fading and dollar strength back, we have cut our year-end gold forecast slightly to USD 1,950/oz and downgraded the precious metal to neutral within our global strategy.
CNBC spoke with the global head of economic research at UBS and came away with the bombshell call