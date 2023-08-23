UBS on the headwinds for gold (UBS refer to these as 'short-term'):

surprisingly resilient US economic data & concerns over the Federal Reserve’s likely response

fed fund futures ... markets are pricing roughly even chances of another rate hike by November

has pushed both nominal and real US yields higher, adding to dollar strength and undermining gold’s near-term appeal

UBS say these factors don't erode the portfolio case for gold, and that "Higher gold prices are delayed, not canceled."

the next potential leg up in prices will in part be driven by an anticipated revival in demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

A rise in ETF gold buying typically occurs just ahead of a US easing cycle—the timing of which we anticipate will become clearer by year-end as we get more data and the Fed decisions are behind us.

Gold has also historically performed well when the USD softens, and we see another round of dollar weakness over the next 6–12 months.

Gold still looks attractive to us as a longer-term portfolio hedge—especially in the context of an uncertain global growth outlook, volatile equity market dynamics, and unsettled geopolitics.

And conclude: