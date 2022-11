UK benchmark 10 year yield below the 100D MA

The US at 10 year yield fell below the 3% level for the first time since September 8. At the same time the price has moved below its 100 day moving average at 3.016%. The last time the price traded below that moving average was back on August 15.

Meanwhile the GBPUSD has moved to a high price today of 1.20357. The 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range comes in at 1.20499.