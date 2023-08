GfK consumer sentiment indicator rose to -25 in August

from a three-month low of -30 in July

biggest rise since April

still under the survey's average reading, since 1974, of -10 but a long way

GfK comment:

"While the financial pulse of the nation is still weak, these signs of optimism are welcome during this challenging time for consumers across the UK"

Next up on the data agenda is Tokyo CPI: