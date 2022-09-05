UK shopper data from BarclayCard showed consumer spending growth was at its weakest since March of 2021.

+4.7% y/y

More via Reuters:

outlays on essential items such as food up by 7.2%, the highest increase since December 2021

average utility bills per customer climbed by 45.2%

Clothing retailers saw an almost 2% fall in sales compared to August 2021

department store sales were down by 4.3% and overseas travel also dropped

"Many Brits plan to continue cutting back on their discretionary spending during the autumn and winter, while adopting a resourceful approach to saving money in order to weather a challenging period ahead," said Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard.

Misprinted Union UK flag: