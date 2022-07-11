The data is just out from the BRC. British Retail Consortium:

Like-for-like sales in June fell 1.3% y/y (vs. -1.5% in May)

Total sales -1.0% y/y in June (vs. -1.1% fall in May)

BRC added:

small drop in sales is masking the much larger drop in volumes once inflation is taken into account

the figures are not adjusted for inflation

shoppers trading down to cheaper brands of food and other goods

shoppers postponing purchases of kitchen appliances and homeware

"Sales volumes are falling to a rate not seen since the depths of the pandemic, as inflation continues to bite and households cut back spending"

---

Note:

Like-for-like sales adjusts for changes in floor space and shops closed due to lockdown restrictions

GBP is little changed, this data release tends not to have an immediate FX impact.