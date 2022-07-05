Prelim was 53.4

May final was 53.4

Composite PMI 53.7 vs 53.1 exp (53.1 prior)

New order growth drops to 16-month low

The UK services PMI bounced from the May reading in a surprise upward revisions.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey:

“The service sector remained in expansion mode during June, but persistently high inflation has started to dent discretionary spending and negatively influence demand projections across the board. New order growth was the weakest since the national lockdown in early-2021, with survey respondents reporting business and consumer hesitancy in response to the uncertain economic outlook.

"June data highlighted the second-fastest rise in input prices since the survey began 26 years ago, driven by intense wage pressures and rapid increases in fuel costs. Staff shortages added to demand and supply imbalances, with subsequent constraints on business capacity acting as a further incentive to defend margins from escalating operating expenses. Around 37% of the survey panel reported an increase in their charges since May and many commented on plans to push through further price rises in the second half of 2022.

"Service providers are casting a nervous eye over their sales momentum and forward bookings, which led to a slump in business activity expectations to their lowest since May 2020. Comments from survey respondents indicated that inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term worries and the uncertain impact of higher interest rates on customer demand have replaced COVID-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine. Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine. Read this Term restrictions as the key factor affecting business confidence across the service economy."