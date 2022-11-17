Fiscal plan of £55 billion, just under half coming from tax (the rest from spending)

The early phase will support growth, with most austerity measures coming after 2024

We will use fiscal policy to support the economy in the short-term

OBR assesses that the UK is already in recession

Gilts aren't too happy despite Hunt delivering what is expected for the most part. 30-year yields are up 10 bps to 3.412% and that is weighing on the pound, with cable down to fresh lows on the day of 1.1801 and testing a push below its 100-hour moving average of 1.1832.