The Financial Times piece is gated, but you can get the gist of the piece from a tweet via one of its writers:

uk austerity 30 September 2022

Moves towards austerity measures are not positive, at the margin, for the people of the UK relying on government services. On the other hand, market participants are going to be a lot more comfortable with Gilts than they were earlier in the week with the rashly irresponsible Kwarteng fiscal profligacy.

GBP moves overnight and this (early_) morning here in Asia are reflective of the building back of confidence:

gbp 30 September 2022 22

The big reversal for GBP came from Bank of England intervention to prop up the gilts market earlier in the week.