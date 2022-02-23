We are very much expecting a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

But we don't have full evidence yet that Putin has sent in troops

Nothing is off the table in terms of who we target with sanctions

After the announcement yesterday, I think it would be best if they stop talking up such a big game. No doubt that they could still impose harsher measures but we'll see. Among those on the table are perhaps a longer list of Russian high-net worth individuals, export controls on Russian businesses, and stopping Russia's government from issuing debt or raising fund in UK markets.