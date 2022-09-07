Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors data.

UK RICS house price balance for August 53, back to its lowest since January 2021

expected 60, prior 62

RICS also provide an outlook for the number of homes sold in Britain over the next 12 months, lowest in a decade:

its survey balance for sales expectations over the next 12 months - which measures the difference between the percentage of surveyors expecting a rise and those expecting a fall - sank to -45 in August from -36 in July. This was the lowest reading since this question was first asked in 2012

RICS members have also seen the biggest fall in enquiries from new buyers since April 2020

"Concerns over the economic backdrop and rising interest rates continue to take their toll on market momentum, with strong activity early in the year now giving way to a more subdued picture," RICS economist Tarrant Parsons said.

Info via Reuters