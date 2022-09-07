Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors data.
UK RICS house price balance for August 53, back to its lowest since January 2021
- expected 60, prior 62
RICS also provide an outlook for the number of homes sold in Britain over the next 12 months, lowest in a decade:
- its survey balance for sales expectations over the next 12 months - which measures the difference between the percentage of surveyors expecting a rise and those expecting a fall - sank to -45 in August from -36 in July. This was the lowest reading since this question was first asked in 2012
RICS members have also seen the biggest fall in enquiries from new buyers since April 2020
- "Concerns over the economic backdrop and rising interest rates continue to take their toll on market momentum, with strong activity early in the year now giving way to a more subdued picture," RICS economist Tarrant Parsons said.
Info via Reuters