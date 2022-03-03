Russian advance on Kyiv has made little discernible progress over three days

Despite heavy shelling, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands

Some Russian forces have entered Kherson but military situation remains unclear

Just an update to the situation but again, mind the source. The West will continue to play down any Russian advance while Russia themselves will talk up its own progress in claiming Ukrainian territory. But one thing is for sure is that Kyiv is still holding on but we'll see how the situation changes in the days ahead.