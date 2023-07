Prior 50.52k; revised to 51.14k

Net consumer credit £1.7 billion vs £1.3 billion expected

Prior £1.1 billion

Of note, the net borrowing of consumer credit by individuals rose to its highest since April 2018. The breakdown shows that the borrowing on credit cards remained stable at £0.6 billion, while borrowing through other forms of consumer credit (such as car dealership finance and personal loans) increased significantly from £0.5 billion in May to £1.0 billion in June.