UK industrial orders balance hits a joint-record high with output price expectations jumping to its highest since records began in 1975. A net balance of 80% of manufacturers in March had raised prices for domestic orders booked over the next three months, up from 77% in February. CBI notes that:

"This survey highlights strong order books and output growth, but the cost pressures facing manufacturers have been amplified by the conflict in Ukraine."

To sum everything up in one word: Inflation.