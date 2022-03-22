- Prior 20
- Trends selling prices 80
- Prior 77
UK industrial orders balance hits a joint-record high with output price expectations jumping to its highest since records began in 1975. A net balance of 80% of manufacturers in March had raised prices for domestic orders booked over the next three months, up from 77% in February. CBI notes that:
"This survey highlights strong order books and output growth, but the cost pressures facing manufacturers have been amplified by the conflict in Ukraine."
To sum everything up in one word: Inflation.