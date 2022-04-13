  • Prior +6.2%
  • CPI +1.1% vs +0.7% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.8%
  • Core CPI +5.7% vs +5.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +5.2%
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.8%

Up, up, and away. Inflation continues to run rampant in the UK with the headline reading being the highest since historical model estimates all the way back in March 1992. Looking at the details, housing and household services  inflation  contributed the most during the month as a result of price rises for gas and electricity.

As such, the latest developments here are not likely to put the BOE off the tightening path even if their resolve has somewhat become less robust as of late.

UK CPI