Prior 60.38k; revised to 60.50

Net consumer credit £1.6 billion

Prior £1.4 billion

The mortgage approvals for the month is the highest since September 2022, with the 'effective' interest rate on newly drawn mortgages dropping by a whopping 17 bps to 4.73% in March. Of note, individuals borrowed, on net, £0.3 billion of mortgage debt on the month.