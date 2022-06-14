The number of estimated payrolled employees for May increased by 90,000 to a record 29.6 million with the employment rate increasing by 0.2% on the quarter to 75.6%. That said, the latter is still keeping below pre-pandemic levels. Adding to the slight downside in the report is that the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% unexpectedly.

Besides that, the number of job vacancies in March to May rose to a new record of 1,300,000. However, the rate of growth in vacancies continued to slow down.