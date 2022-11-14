UK Times (gated) with the info.
- UK PM Sunak will announce a significant rise in the national living wage
- eight million households will get cost of living payments worth up to £1,100
- The Times has been told that the prime minister and Jeremy Hunt, his chancellor, will accept an official recommendation to increase the living wage from £9.50 an hour to about £10.40 an hour — a rise of nearly 10 per cent.
- will benefit 2.5 million people
- One government source suggested that the increase could be even higher.