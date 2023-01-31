UK Times (gated) report that the UK and the EU

reach a customs agreement that might pave the way for the end of post-Brexit Brexit Brexit or British Exit describes the United Kingdom’s decision to formally leave the European Union (EU) as originally determined via a June 23, 2016 referendum. Since then, the ongoing debate over Brexit has had a strong influence on the country’s politics and currency, the British pound (GBP).The immediate aftermath of the referendum saw an extraordinarily tight vote and unexpected result, which collectively drove the GBP to lows not seen in decades.Originally following the referendum, former Brexit or British Exit describes the United Kingdom’s decision to formally leave the European Union (EU) as originally determined via a June 23, 2016 referendum. Since then, the ongoing debate over Brexit has had a strong influence on the country’s politics and currency, the British pound (GBP).The immediate aftermath of the referendum saw an extraordinarily tight vote and unexpected result, which collectively drove the GBP to lows not seen in decades.Originally following the referendum, former Read this Term wrangling over Northern Ireland.

Main points:

Breakthroughs on customs and court disputes

It is understood that Brussels has accepted a proposal that would avoid checks on goods destined for Northern Ireland

Separately the EU has conceded for the first time that the European Court of Justice could rule on issues relating to the province only if a case was referred by the Northern Irish courts.

The customs element of the deal was due to be announced in December but was pulled at the eleventh hour

more to come