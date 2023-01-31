UK Times (gated) report that the UK and the EU

reach a customs agreement that might pave the way for the end of post-Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland.

Main points:

  • Breakthroughs on customs and court disputes
  • It is understood that Brussels has accepted a proposal that would avoid checks on goods destined for Northern Ireland
  • Separately the EU has conceded for the first time that the European Court of Justice could rule on issues relating to the province only if a case was referred by the Northern Irish courts.
  • The customs element of the deal was due to be announced in December but was pulled at the eleventh hour

more to come

A couple of weekend Brexit reports coming up , this first via The Telegraph