After the central bank bonanza last week, the key risk events this week will come from the US. The big one to watch will be the CPI inflation data on Wednesday but we will also get US retail sales and the University of Michigan inflation expectations on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Also, be reminded that the Bank of England policy meeting has been postponed to next week in observance of the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

The dollar is sitting more mixed in trading so far today with a few opening gaps to take note of. The euro and pound are slightly higher against the greenback while the yen is on the softer side to start the day. US futures are less enthused with S&P 500 futures seen down just 2 points, little changed for the time being.

Looking ahead, there won't be much on the calendar to shake things up in Europe with UK monthly GDP data for July being the highlight.

0600 GMT - UK July monthly GDP data

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 September

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.