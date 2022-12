Prior -0.6%

GDP -0.3% vs -0.4% 3m/3m expected

Prior -0.2%

The monthly growth in October has a bit of a caveat to it, as it is an improvement from September - which saw output affected by the public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. As much as the headline reading seems neat, recession risks are still growing immensely heading into the turn of the year for the UK.