There are multiple meetings in Europe next week, among them a NATA summit where leaders from those countries will discuss the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.

Boris Johnson will obviously be attending that one

There is also a European Council meeting, when EU leaders meet to discuss the war in Ukraine. Johnson has not been invited to that one of course, the UK not being in the EU. However, a Downing Street source cited in a Guardian article said it remained a possibility for Johnson to attend the council meeting. The decision on whether to invite Johnson to the EU summit is for the European Council president, Charles Michel. It would seem churlish not to invite BoJo.