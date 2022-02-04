Resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring and end to current tensions

Underlined the need for allies to deliver a clear and consistent message

Agreed to work with each other on a comprehensive package of sanctions

Thinks sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately if Russia makes incursions into Ukraine

The big question is what will the sanctions be? Do they hit Russian energy, which Germany badly needs? Do they kick them out of SWIFT?

I think Germany and many countries in Europe don't want either of those things while the UK and US do. That's the tension in Europe right now.