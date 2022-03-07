UK PM Johnson says:

  • I am announcing a 175M pound aid to Ukraine
  • We cannot simply close down use of oil and gas overnight, even from Russia
  • We need to move in the same direction and accelerate that move
  • We will need to look for substitute supply from elsewhere
  • Putin is doubling down in Ukraine. Clear we're going to have to do more
  • There will be impacts on UK consumers from UK sanction on Russia.
  • We are looking at the possibility of using more of our own hydrocarbons
  • Will set out an energy supply strategy for the country in days ahead

The Dutch PM Rutte is saying the same thing:

  • It will take time to reduce dependency on Russian gas and oil

The GBPUSD is moving to a new session low and looks to test the low of the swing area near 1.3133 (see post here).

/ GBPUSD 