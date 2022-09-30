GDP +4.4% vs +2.9% y/y prelim

That's a decent revision higher, which sees the UK economy marginally expand in Q2 - as opposed to a marginal contraction. Services output is estimated to have increased by 0.2%, driving activity during the quarter. In terms of real GDP, the level is now estimated to be 0.2% below where it was in Q4 2019 - before the pandemic. In any case, despite the positive revision, the economy continues to slow and recession risks are certainly heightened considering the outlook at the moment.