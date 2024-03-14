Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) data:
- House price balance in February -10% vs. -18% in January
- New buyer enquiries +6 in February, the same as January, and the joint-strongest reading since February 2022.
RICS on the results:
- "The near-term outlook is still somewhat cautious reflecting, in part, the suspicion that the recent easing in mortgage rates is likely to stall on the back of ongoing uncertainty about the timing and speed of interest rate reductions"
