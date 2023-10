Prior +6.7%

Core CPI +6.1% vs +6.0% y/y expected

Prior +6.2%

On the month itself, consumer prices are seen up by 0.5% and that matches up with estimates. The annual readings are showing that price pressures might be more stubborn than anticipated even if the core estimate did ease marginally compared to August. The pound is up slightly from 1.2185 to 1.2198 but I don't see this as a big change to the landscape for the BOE.